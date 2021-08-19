Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,350 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $9,097,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,170,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 46.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 418,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 132,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $368.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

