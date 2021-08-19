Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 93.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 492,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 9.5% in the first quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Nautilus stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

