NEA Management Company LLC Takes Position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,786,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,662,000. Reneo Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 0.20% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 199,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,011.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RPHM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 20,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.