NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPTN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $3,663,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $423.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

