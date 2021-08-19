NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.57

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.57 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 27844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NetEase by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after acquiring an additional 289,215 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 35.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

