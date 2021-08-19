NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 4.9%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.14 and last traded at $79.65. 23,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,498,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

