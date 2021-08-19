Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,131,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56,675 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,294,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $20.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

