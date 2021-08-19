Nevada Copper’s (NCU) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCU. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.11 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.