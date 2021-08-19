Nevada Copper’s (NCU) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCU. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.11 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

