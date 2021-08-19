New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,700. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.