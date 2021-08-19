New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.61 Million

Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $348.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.62 million and the lowest is $327.00 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

