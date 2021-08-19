NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 442 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

