NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

