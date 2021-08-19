NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $98,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

