NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $95,000 Investment in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,784,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK stock opened at $184.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.27. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.