NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 159.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $187.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

