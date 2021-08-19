NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,888 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

