Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NXR.UN stock opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$945.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.47.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

