NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

