NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.35 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

