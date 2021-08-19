Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE NINE opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.55.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

