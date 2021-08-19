nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $25.42

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $24.37. nLIGHT shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 432 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 415.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $11,255,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

