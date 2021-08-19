Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $614,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after buying an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $317,846,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

