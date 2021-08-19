North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,370,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.