North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $311,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $100.26.

