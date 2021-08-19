North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $403,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 29.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 45,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

