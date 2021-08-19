Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 770 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 115.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.1% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.25. 433,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,685. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

