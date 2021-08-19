Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

