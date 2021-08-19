Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,924 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 1,358,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,348,041. The stock has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

