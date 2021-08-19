Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,436. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.67.

