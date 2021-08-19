Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 0.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 60.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 171,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 64,268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $252,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

OXY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,470,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

