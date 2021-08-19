Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,998,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

