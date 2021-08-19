Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NOVT stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

