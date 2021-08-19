Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
NOVT stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.42.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
