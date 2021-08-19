Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.04.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.69. 111,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The company has a market cap of $342.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.34.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

