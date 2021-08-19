Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,742,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,244,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 638.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 172,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,551. The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

