Novare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 322,211 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 322,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

