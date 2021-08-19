Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Polaris by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.44. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

