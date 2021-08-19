Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2,060.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,502 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 432,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

