Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $137.84. 111,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,208. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

