Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.03. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,893. The company has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

