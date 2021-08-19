Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $78.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.12.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

