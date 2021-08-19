Numeraire Price Tops $38.71 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $38.71 or 0.00087136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $394.75 million and $25.59 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.33 or 0.00847187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102472 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,860 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,418 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.