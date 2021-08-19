Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Up 35.6% in July

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NXR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

