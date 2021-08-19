NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright Sells 20,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,013,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $347,169.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

