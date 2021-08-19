NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NVDA traded up $12.21 on Thursday, reaching $202.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,832,121. The stock has a market cap of $504.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.63. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

