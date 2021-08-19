NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $12.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.86. 1,542,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,832,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The company has a market capitalization of $505.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

