Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTLY. William Blair started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.75.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of 21.43. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

