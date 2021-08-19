Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 15.37 and last traded at 15.50. Approximately 22,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,928,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.43.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OTLY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.75.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.43.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.