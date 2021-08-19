Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 15.37 and last traded at 15.50. Approximately 22,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,928,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.43.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on OTLY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.