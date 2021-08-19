OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. OAX has a market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $245,527.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00849985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00103026 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

