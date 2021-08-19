OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

