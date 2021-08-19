Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTRK. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $351,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

